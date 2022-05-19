Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Factory jobs
Paul Sancya/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**HOLD FOR CHRIS HATCH** A line worker checks a 2012 Ford Focus on the assembly line at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Thursday, March 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Factory jobs
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:26:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More people hold jobs now than before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, according to new numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.

The state announced Wednesday that state unemployment dropped to 3.2%. That meant that 45,500 more people are currently employed in nonfarm fields than in February 2020.

“Employment exceeding pre-pandemic levels is an important milestone for our state,” said Secretary Hargett. “As the economy resets, we are seeing more companies choosing to make Tennessee their new home.”

New business filings show an 8.7% increase in the first quarter of 2022 from the year before. In total, 22,353 new business entries were filed from January through March. Davidson County saw the second largest number of filings behind Shelby County.

You can see the complete report here

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap