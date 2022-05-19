Tennessee employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More people hold jobs now than before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, according to new numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.

The state announced Wednesday that state unemployment dropped to 3.2%. That meant that 45,500 more people are currently employed in nonfarm fields than in February 2020.

“Employment exceeding pre-pandemic levels is an important milestone for our state,” said Secretary Hargett. “As the economy resets, we are seeing more companies choosing to make Tennessee their new home.”

New business filings show an 8.7% increase in the first quarter of 2022 from the year before. In total, 22,353 new business entries were filed from January through March. Davidson County saw the second largest number of filings behind Shelby County.

