Tennessee faces a severe shortage of affordable dentists amid the growing anti-fluoride movement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the clinic she works at in Nashville's Napier neighborhood, Dr. Janine Moore treats dental patients from 28 different counties.

"I've had patients from Jackson, from Tullahoma. I've actually had a patient who was from outside of Chattanooga," said Dr. Moore.

In Tennessee, there are just not enough dentists. The problem is even more exacerbated in rural communities and places where people are underinsured or uninsured.

This shortage has become apparent to Dr. Moore in the last few years.

"[To patients,] I'm like, 'There was no place nearby that would see you?' And they'll say no. There was no place that was affordable that would take them or take their insurance," Dr. Moore said.

According to research by JAMA Network, a monthly medical journal published by the American Medical Association, people can't easily find a dentist in 29 of Tennessee's 95 counties,

List of counties in Middle Tennessee with a dentist shortage:



Cannon

Cheatham

Clay

Dekalb

Dickson

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Jackson

Lincoln

Macon

Overton

Perry

Pickett

Smith

Trousdale

Wayne

"What happens is they'll go to the hospital, but the problem doesn't get solved. There's a band-aid over it, and the problem is still there," Dr. Moore said.

Anti-fluoride movement

At the same time the pool of affordable dentists in our country is shrinking, the anti-fluoride movement is growing.

According to the CDC, fluoride helps keep teeth strong when added to drinking water. It promotes community water fluoridation as an effective, cost-efficient method for preventing tooth decay and improving overall oral health.

However, some new, controversial studies suggest there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids.

Public health leaders in our area are concerned that changes to fluoride levels could negatively affect people's job prospects, include Neighborhood Health CEO Brian Haile.

"Tennessee is starting behind the eight ball when it comes to oral health," Haile said. "But oral health is so important for people's ability to find jobs. If your social six teeth are not in place and attractive, it's really hard to find a job, especially in the service sector. That's why the work we do is employment first dentistry here at Neighborhood Health."

Haile has spent his entire career working in public policy and health economics.

"Any policy that erodes oral health, that makes tooth decay more common, is going to absolutely affect people's ability to get jobs and the overall economic growth of our state," Haile said.

Policies in Tennessee

Tennessee lawmakers briefly discussed a fluoride ban this year. State Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, introduced SB162 to ban public water system operators from adding fluoride to their water systems. The bill didn't make it out of committee, but could be revived next year.

In December, NewsChannel5's Chris Davis reported that the Woodlawn Utility District in Montgomery County was considering removing fluoride from its tap water. Leaders ended up voting to remove fluoride use by the end of 2024.

Several Middle Tennessee communities have already dropped fluoride from their drinking water, including Spring Hill. In Cheatham, Lincoln, Macon, and Smith counties, the majority, if not all, of the water is unfluoridated.

Recruiting the next generation of dentists

Tennessee is home to three dental schools recognized by the American Student Dental Association. They are Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville, the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center College of Dentistry in Memphis, and Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine in Knoxville.

Dr. Cherae Farmer-Dixon is the dean of Meharry's School of Medicine. She said their mobile clinic is allowing Meharry student dentists to reach people in remote areas of Tennessee.

"For example, in Shelbyville, with the Community Clinic of Shelbyville and Bedford County, they wanted dental services there. They needed [them] in the community, and we've been able to partner with them over the last several years," said Dr. Farmer-Dixon.

The dean said that meeting in-need patients where they are helps the next generation of dental providers understand all the variables involved in oral health.

"It's about going out into the communities, meeting patients where they are to provide services, and understanding the communities and variables that impact what they're seeing. Whether it's cultural beliefs, access, or limited access to resources, dietary choices, or other factors, there are many variables that play into someone's overall health condition," Dr. Farmer-Dixon said.

