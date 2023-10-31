Tennessee families struggle to put food on table. A Piggly Wiggly location is trying to help.

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More families than you might think are struggling to put food on the table.

New federal data shows Tennesseans find it harder than people in most other states.

Between 2020-2022, people in 11.5% of Tennessee homes went without food because of money concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The national rate for that time frame was 11.2%.

The Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike says their own experiences have taught them about food insecurity in the community.

The owner and staff's own experiences have shaped the business.

The grocery store is one of only a few in town where families can buy five filling food items for $19.99. It's the Pick 5 deal.

"Every store in Nashville has went above that instead of three stores, and we're one of those stores because that helps people build meals," said Freddie Robertson, the owner of Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike.

Also, at the grocery store, temporary price reductions are another way they help customers, especially those receiving food assistance.

"It's very important to us to feed the community, to help them prepare their meals and stretch their benefits as far as they can. That's what we're about, and that's what we'll always be about," Robertson said.

A contributing factor to food insecurity locally was the end of pandemic-era support programs. Those phased out just as food and utility prices started to soar last year.