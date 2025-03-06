Tennessee farmer faces the impact of tariffs in challenging economy

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Willis Jepsen, an eighth-generation farmer from Orlinda, Tennessee, is no stranger to the highs and lows of agricultural life. His family, who settled in the area in 1806, has been farming the land for more than two centuries, helping feed and fuel America and even exporting crops globally.

Jepsen’s farm, Jepsen Family Farms, produces a variety of crops, including corn, wheat, soybeans, and dark tobacco.

He also grows watermelons and pumpkins. While most of his products remain within the U.S., his soybeans are exported overseas. However, like many farmers across the country, Jepsen faces significant economic challenges that threaten his livelihood.

Farming in 2024 has been especially difficult for Jepsen, as he faces what he calls a "double barrel" problem of soaring input costs and declining crop prices.

"We had one of the most expensive crops to plant that we’ve ever planted, and at the same time, we had depressed agricultural prices," Jepsen said. "So, we’re staring now at high input costs and low output costs."

For the second consecutive year, Jepsen is dealing with negative margins, making it harder to keep his farm afloat.

The situation has been further complicated by tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Recently, Trump enacted a 25% tariff on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. These measures have led to retaliatory tariffs from those nations, raising concerns among farmers like Jepsen, who rely on global trade.

“The talk of more tariffs obviously wreaks havoc at the moment with the grain markets,” Jepsen said.

His soybeans are shipped overseas, and his fertilizers are primarily sourced from Canada. In fact, about 85% of the hot ash fertilizer used by U.S. farmers comes from Canada, a key part of Jepsen’s operation.

The agricultural sector has already felt the effects of tariffs in recent years. According to the American Soybean Association, the 2018 trade war with China led to more than $27 billion in losses for U.S. agriculture, with soybeans alone accounting for 71% of that total.

Despite the challenges, Jepsen remains hopeful.

"American farmers want access to global markets," he said. “We truly do live in a global economy, standing here in Orlinda, Tennessee, in rural America, and our products do touch the world. But we’re competing against the world for market share.”

Jepsen supports limiting imports of agricultural products into the U.S. but insists on a fair deal for American farmers.

"We want a fair chance and a fair deal," he said. He is calling on leadership to focus on increasing the domestic use of corn and soybeans to help stabilize the market and ensure farmers have the opportunity to succeed.

In a recent message to farmers, President Trump encouraged American farmers to prepare for an increased demand for agricultural products to be sold domestically.

Tariffs on foreign imports are set to take effect on April 2, and Trump believes this will help American agriculture in the long run.

