Tennessee father organizes prison reform town hall after son's overdose death in state facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee father who lost his son to an overdose in a state prison is channeling his grief into advocacy, organizing a town hall to address what he calls systemic problems within the state's correctional facilities.

Tim Leeper's son, Kylan, died of an overdose inside Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in 2023. Data shows Tennessee's state correctional facilities have a death rate higher than the national average, with private prisons showing even higher numbers.

"People don't realize that it affects their neighbors," Leeper said.

Now, through his nonprofit Kylan's Light, Leeper has organized a town hall bringing together current and former elected officials for a panel discussion about prison conditions.

"This is my way to channel my grief and help maybe somebody's family that's not my own; my son, I can't help him anymore. You know where he's at. He doesn't need help, but I can help somebody else's son," Leeper said.

The town hall aims to give families affected by prison conditions a platform to share their stories and ask questions directly to state representatives and senators.

"This is their chance to come and ask their questions, where we have state representatives, state senators who will listen to what they say, and hopefully can take that back to that legislative body in session, and hopefully can enact some change," Leeper said.

Leeper says he's heard numerous accounts of problems within Tennessee's prison system.

"I've heard about the extortion of their families, I've heard about the sexual assaults, I've heard about the violence, I've heard about the overdoses. And these are happening in real life," Leeper said.

The goal is to bring all stakeholders together to find solutions.

"My hope is that whenever you get into a situation where we're talking through some of the issues, somebody will raise a solution, say, hey, what if we do this?" Leeper said.

The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cumberland University. Due to limited space, the event will also be streamed online.

