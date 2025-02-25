Tennessee Flavors returns bringing together some of Music City's top restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Enjoy some delicious bites all while supporting a great cause!

Tennessee Flavors returns on March 11, bringing together some of Music City's top restaurants and artisans!

The evening is in support of the Nashville State Community College Foundation and it's the 13th year being hosted by the college. This year it will be held at their Southeast Campus in Antioch.

This is a 21+ event that will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets are $100 for general admission.

Featured flavors you can expect include Deacon's New South, Puckett's, Midtown Cafe, Urban Grub and more! Check out the list below.

