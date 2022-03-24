Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proposes 30-day grocery tax suspension to combat inflation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a month-long grocery tax suspension in an effort to combat rising inflation rates.

The proposal would suspend state and local sales tax on groceries for 30 days. It will be included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget, which will be delivered next Tuesday.

"As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean," said Gov. Lee. "Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach."

Lee said the tax suspension will provide direct financial relief for Tennesseans amid a nationwide "cost-of-living surge."

The governor's office said he will host a roundtable in Covington on Thursday to discuss the proposal.