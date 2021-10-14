Tennessee has become one of the costliest states for climate disasters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Calculations from a federal agency now show that Tennessee became one of the costliest states in terms of climate disasters in 2021.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration added up that Tennessee endured six different billion dollar disasters this year — from severe storms, tropical cyclones and winter weather. In total for 2021, 18 have happened nationwide. The average cost per event is $7 billion.

"Severe storms have caused the highest number of billion-dollar disaster events, while the average event cost is the lowest," NOAA researchers wrote in the report. "Tropical cyclones and flooding represent the second and third most frequent event types, respectively. Tropical cyclones are responsible for the highest number of deaths, followed by drought/heatwave events and severe storms."

All told since 1980, the agency tracked 90 separate billion dollar disasters generated by the state with an average of around two per year in its NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information report. The costs of these epic storms tallied between $20 to $50 billion.

Per NOAA, the last decade witnessed the most catastrophic weather since the 1980s. Twenty-one billion disasters took place between 2010-2019, with 14 of those happening from 2019 to 2020.

The distribution of damage from U.S. Billion-dollar disaster events from 1980 to 2021 is dominated by tropical cyclone losses," NOAA researchers wrote. Tropical cyclones have caused the most damage and also have the highest average event cost."

Here are Tennessee's disasters:

