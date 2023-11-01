Tennessee health departments give out free flu shots, here's where you can find one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, Tennessee health departments will offer free flu vaccines at more than 100 locations across the state for Fight Flu Day — no appointment needed.

In Davidson County at the Lentz Public Health Center, people can get free shots from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it will be set up like a drive thru.

People can also walk into the East Park Community Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a shot, or Plaza Mariachi from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flu shots are available for everyone 6 months or older. Those who are 65 and older or who have underlying health conditions can receive a high-dose of the vaccine.

Remember to wear something that makes it easy to get to your shoulder, and people are asked to wear a face mask.

The vaccine is designed to protect against four different strains of the flu. According to the CDC, more than 7 million illnesses, 400 thousand hospitalizations, and 22 thousand deaths every year could have been prevented if people chose to get the flu shot.

Other counties across Tennessee will also have locations with free flu shots. Find a location near you using this map.