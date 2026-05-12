Tennessee House Democrats lose committee assignments after redistricting protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Democrats are being removed from committees and subcommittees for the remainder of the current legislative session after Republican leadership accused them of disrupting proceedings during last week’s special session on congressional redistricting.

Rep. Gabby Salinas, D-Memphis, shared a letter Tuesday from House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, informing her of the decision. All Tennessee House Democratic lawmakers received similar letters, including Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, who criticized the move as retaliation tied to the redistricting protests.

The disciplinary action stems from protests during the contentious special session in which lawmakers approved a new congressional map that redraws Memphis’ representation. Democrats argued the plan would dilute Black voting power and diminish Democratic influence in West Tennessee.

In his letter to Camper, Sexton cited several actions taken by Democratic lawmakers during the protests, including interlocking arms in the well of the House, blocking aisles on the House floor, coordinating disruptions with protesters in the gallery, using prohibited props and noisemakers, showing a lack of respect toward fellow lawmakers and displaying what he called a “flagrant disregard” for House rules. The letter also accused Democrats of coordinating with “paid protestors” and distributing earplugs to members of the caucus.

As punishment, Democrats are being removed from all standing committees and subcommittees through November 2026, according to the letter.

Even while lawmakers are adjourned, several legislative committees continue meeting periodically throughout the year. Under the new punishment, many of those committees will no longer include Democratic representation.

The move does not apply to the Government Operations Committee or the Calendar & Rules Committee. Tennessee House rules require at least two Democratic members to serve on those panels.