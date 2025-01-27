Tennessee House leaders weigh in on what we can expect as the special session begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special session on a whole host of topics including school choice, immigration enforcement and relief for East Tennessee, kicks off today on Tennessee's Capitol Hill.

"I would love to see us come in here, pass flood relief, and adjourn and get out of here," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the House Democratic Caucus Chairman and Nashville Democrat.

Hurricane relief

That may be what Clemmons hopes for with this special session, but it likely won't be the case. Financial support for Northeast Tennessee, ravaged by Hurricane Helene last year, is expected to get bipartisan support.

"[We're] trying to relieve the anxiety and tension of those mayors in those counties in Northeast Tennessee," said House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Several bills have been filed, including creating two separate emergency relief funds and property tax forgiveness for those who have lost their homes. Sexton indicated to NewsChannel 5 on Friday that additional legislation may also be filed on this topic.

Immigration enforcement

Other bills regarding illegal immigration are likely to spark fierce debate in both the Tennessee House and Senate. One bill would create a new appointed position within the Tennessee Department of Safety that would head immigration enforcement in the Volunteer State.

"Trying to put one person, or a czar as they may call it, in charge of coordinating all of that where you have a simpler line and a more seamless line of communication with the federal government, is beneficial in the end," explained Speaker Sexton.

That same bill also punishes local leaders who adopt sanctuary city policies. Sanctuary cities are already banned in Tennessee.

The measure would also require non-U.S. citizens to have a different type of state ID.

"If you’re not a citizen, you can’t vote but our driver’s license right now doesn’t show a difference between the two. And so it’s merely trying to protect our election system as well as be easily able to identify for our election workers," said Sexton.

Democrats call these bills a distraction.

"[Governor Lee] is using an immigration bill as a smokescreen to try to distract people away from his voucher scam," said Clemmons.

School voucher expansion

Democrats said their top priority will be to fight Gov. Bill Lee's voucher expansion effort. A new fiscal note on the bill estimates the sweeping legislation would cost more than $400 million the first year. It would open 20,000 scholarships, valued $7,000 each, for students to transfer out of public school into private schools.

The bill has some additional measures that include a $2,000 one-time bonus for teachers and would dedicate sports gambling revenue to help with school construction funds. Clemmons says, even with the extra add-ons, the Democratic Caucus remains united against the proposal.

"It’s ultimately going to destroy public education, and don’t ever think there aren’t children who aren’t going to be left behind. Because that’s exactly what this it's designed to do is leave children behind," he said.

"School choice empowers the people of Tennessee," said Sexton. "It does not empower the government."

Sexton said he thinks he has enough votes to pass school choice in the Tennessee House of Representatives, at least right now.

"At this point, I feel good about where we’re at. Knowing that there’s no guarantees in the future until you get the final vote on the House floor," said Sexton.

Still, with such a big price tag, and the Antioch High School shooting last week, we asked Sexton if that money could be better used elsewhere.

"Is now the time to spend a lot of money on a school choice program, when some of that money could be sent in the direction of more security improvements in public schools?" NewsChannel 5 asked.

"Well, if the current school systems are unwilling to put the money in themselves, should parents not have the option to pull their kids and go somewhere else? That’s what school choice does," replied Sexton.

Bills will move fast

During the regular legislative session, it usually takes bills 6-8 weeks to move through the committee process. In a special session, that same work can move in a matter of days. Lawmakers appear to be poised to go through all of this legislation in less than one week.

