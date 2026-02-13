Tennessee House passes controversial bill allowing Ten Commandments displays in public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would allow public school districts to display the Ten Commandments alongside other historical documents, sparking passionate debate about the separation of church and state.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville, does not require school districts to post the Ten Commandments but would give them the option to do so. Hale argued the commandments represent important moral principles that could benefit students. "Not killing, not committing adultery, not stealing, not bearing false witness, not coveting," Hale said during floor debate. "If we taught those to our children, what a better society and what a better country we would be today."

The legislation would allow districts to display the Ten Commandments alongside documents like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. "I hope 147 school districts will do this to make sure our kids ask questions," State Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, said on the floor.

Democrats raised concerns about religious indoctrination in public schools. State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, noted that parents already a way for their student to learn more about the Old Testament. "Parents have the choice to send their child to a religious school of their choosing if they want to," Clemmons said.

State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, questioned the motivation behind the bill. "As a Christian person, I still believe this legislation is antithetical to the purposes of education," said Pearson. "I've heard so many times that we don't want to indoctrinate kids, we don't want schools to be places of indoctrination. What is this?"

State Rep. Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville, who also serves as Pastor of Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Nashville, raised concerns about religious inclusivity. "I know this bill does not address other faith traditions being able to also display their laws as a historical document," Love said.

State Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, is also a minister, but decided to support the measure. "I don’t think passing legislation is going to change anybody’s mind about God," said Shaw.

Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston, defended the legislation by referencing Tennessee's Constitution. "The pure fact of the matter is, our Tennessee Constitution asserts that every man has a natural and indivisible right to worship almighty God. That's the same one who's finger who wrote those commands into stone. It doesn't mention any of the other false gods," Fritts said.

The bill passed along largely party lines, with all Republicans voting in favor and some Democrats opposing. State Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, chose to not vote.

The legislation also stipulates that districts would be encouraged to provide free hard copies of these historical documents to students upon request.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, appeared unconcerned about potential legal challenges. "It was part of the schools back in the day, it got taken out, so we'll see what happens," Sexton said.

The bill now advances to the Tennessee Senate for consideration.

