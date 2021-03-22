Tennessee House to weigh on transgender athlete bill Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A transgender athlete bill is making its way through the state legislature as the House of Representatives is expected to hear it on Monday night.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said the bill is likely to pass through the Republican-controlled house.

It made its way out of the senate 27-6 at the beginning of the month. The bottom line of this bill is that it will ban transgender athletes from playing in girls' sports.

The bill has been heavily criticized by Democrats and organizations like the ACLU, with many calling it discriminatory.

Bills like this are nothing new - this year almost a dozen states have lawmakers backing up restrictions on things like gender-confirming health care and athletics for transgender kids.

If this bill ends up passing the House, which is fair to say is likely, it will head over to the governor's desk.