Tennessee House votes in support of the full removal of the TSU Board of Trustees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee House has passed the Senate's version of the TSU Board of Trustees which, upon signature from Governor Bill Lee will have the board full vacate immediately.

This comes after brokering a compromise on the TSU Board of Trustees bill. The House reversed and supporting the TN Senate’s full removal of the board.

In February, lawmakers in the Tennessee Senate Government Operations Committee took the first step towards removing and replacing Tennessee State University's Board of Trustees.

The bill will now move to the Governor's desk.

The call for the replacement of the board began in 2023, when a scathing audit was issued criticizing the universities management of scholarships, housing and finances.

The State House and Senate extended the board's term by a year.

This is breaking news information, we will update as more information comes in.