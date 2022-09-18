Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition hosts naturalization clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was the first step down a long road ahead. "The folks who are here are trying to look for opportunities to seek out these permanent protections as becoming a citizen provides," said policy coordinator for the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition, Luis Mata.

The organization held a naturalization clinic where more than 30 people from 10 different countries were assisted on Citizenship Day.

Among them was Mata. "I was able to today, after 20 years, finally apply for my naturalization."

"But it's basically the opportunity for folks to become citizens, right? So what does that mean? It allows folks to participate in our democracy, from voting to running for political office," said Mata.

Several attorneys were also on hand to provide free legal advice.

"It is an extensive process," said attorney Jeff Prepti. "There's a lot of examinations and a lot of studying that a person needs to do- taking civics examines, making sure that you have documentation showing that you have entered and are present in the United States lawfully."

And it's an expensive process too, costing up to $1,000 for documentation.

"So for somebody who's coming to the United States who doesn't have any legal expertise, who doesn't speak the language and let alone understand English legalese, it is so invaluable to have people who are willing and capable to give their time an experience to sort of just ease that pathway," said Prepti.

The clinic comes after Metro Council approved a $1.8 million federal grant for the organization. The money will help expand legal services like this to those in need.

"So what we say is an investment in our immigrant and refugees communities is an investment in our entire community," said Mata.

According to Mata, the Hispanic population is Tennessee's fastest growing ethnic group and is expected to make up 10% of the state's population by 2040.