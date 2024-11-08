Tennessee immigrant communities face uncertainty amid President-elect Trump’s deportation pledge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President-elect Donald Trump's previous vow to begin deportations on his first day in office has caused concern among Nashville’s immigrant communities.

Many of them are family members, friends and neighbors who now face an uncertain future. For Karla, a Nashville resident, the worry is personal.

"This was the last birthday I celebrated in Mexico," she said, looking through her keepsake box, which holds memories of her journey toward U.S. citizenship.

Karla moved to Tennessee in 1996 to be with her mom.

"When I was about 4 years old, my dad was trying to murder my mom, and my mom made the tough decision to save us. Moved to a new country in order for us to be alive and for her to get off that situation," she said.

Eventually, Karla became a DACA recipient, allowing her to attend college.

"We have teachers, nurses, lawyers, doctors, community organizers who are able to work in our communities through that program," she said.

When Karla married her high school sweetheart, she became a U.S. citizen, but the anti-immigrant rhetoric is concerning for her.

"Our neighbors are saying these things about students in our classrooms. The workforce. Community members we see every day. It’s hurtful to see that," she said.

She says there’s a lot of fear circulating through undocumented and immigrant communities after Trump’s win because he promised record deportations.

Karla believes this is a time to band together.

"This campaign cycle was really hard, but we had a lot of great wins. We’re about to get the first Latina representative at the state legislature in Tennessee, and that makes my heart happy to see," she said.

Karla urges people to support those living in fear.

"How can you volunteer with organizations that are working with immigrants? Not just Latino immigrants but immigrants of all different backgrounds in marginalized communities," she asked. "Can they fundraise, show up and do calls? Can they provide opportunities for these organizations to really organize?"

There are at least 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center, and as of 2022, about 4.4 million U.S.-born children under 18 live with an unauthorized immigrant parent.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition said they’re making sure all communities know how to organize, defend their rights, and keep each other safe.

They’re having a statewide organizing call on Monday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com