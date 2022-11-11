Tennessee is epicenter of U.S. flu cases as flu vaccinations lag behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's troubling news about the spread of the flu across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Tennessee is among three epicenters of the flu virus across the country right now, experiencing the highest levels of flu virus spread in the country.

The other states are Alabama and South Carolina.

Compounding that statistic, nationwide flu vaccination rates are the lowest they've been since the pandemic.

Even with a flu virus that can spread so easily in crowds, vaccination fatigue was not hard to find in busy downtown Nashville.

"I think the COVID part of it has kind of scared people — being forced to get it," said Cheryl Houlden, a visitor from Manitoba.

"I think there's a lot of fear going on that's not as much as the reality. We try not to live in fear, try to be smart; don't do stupid stuff," said Robert Bowen from Georgia.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot.

"The flu shot doesn't mean I won't get the flu, but just to be less sick in case I do get it," Minnesota resident Viviane Leuche said.

With a chance still for flu vaccinations to go up in Tennessee and flu virus rates to go down, doctors are hoping for a change soon.