Tennessee is finalizing a plan to offer digital state IDs on your smartphone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is poised to join four other states that now offer digital state IDs available on smart phones. See how it could work in the video above.

The revelation came after Sen. Dawn White, a Republican from Murfreesboro, filed a bill to do just that. Wednesday morning, Sen. Becky Massey, a Republican from Knoxville, announced in the Senate Transportation Committee that White's bill was unnecessary because the Tennessee Department of Safety was already working on the idea.

NewsChannel 5 confirmed with a Department of Safety spokesperson, Wes Moster, that they are finalizing the program and more details will be announced when the state gets closer to launch.

How might it work?

Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Maryland have already opted into the Google and Apple wallet program. It lets someone store a digital version of the ID after you scan it into their system and it's verified. It's unclear if Tennessee intends to be the fifth or if they're going with a different app.

According to Apple, TSA at airports will accept the digital version of an ID as long as you have facial recognition turned on.

Reaction

If there's one thing Lily Bryer hates to do, it's to let down a customer.

"I feel like I’m breaking people’s hearts when I say, I can’t give that beer, ya know?" said Bryer, a server at 312 Pizza Company in Germantown. "Sometimes people will say they left it at home. Is it okay? But we still have to have that ID."

But state law makes it clear: no ID, no alcohol.

"I have came to all the way to Spring Hill and realized I left my wallet in home, in Chicago, and I’m going oh God," said Joe Ballard, a customer at 312 Pizza Company.

The idea of a backup plan delights Ballard.

"I think that’s a great thing," he said. "I would absolutely sign up for that. That way I got it in my wallet and on my phone."

His only hesitation would be about privacy.

"To make sure it’s in a safety net where nobody can access my license or my license number," he said.

But as long as it's secure, Joe and Lily are excited to learn more and hope it means no more let downs because of a forgotten I.D.

"I am one of those people who always forget my ID," said Bryer. "I think it is a great idea. An opportunity to make our lives a lot easier and to make the customers a lot more happy."

Once NewsChannel 5 learns more about a launch date, we'll be sure to let you know.