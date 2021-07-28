Tennessee Justice Center finds permanent home in Cameron-Trimble neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What was once a Discount Tobacco and Beer store is being reimagined into the permanent home for the Tennessee Justice Center.

The public-interest law firm and advocacy center has been in operation for 25 years, however, the nonprofit faced repeated displacement from its downtown locations due to several real estate development projects.

Since it opened, Tennessee Justice Center teams have assisted more than 15,000 low-income families and children statewide. They believe having a permanent home will help them achieve even more.

"Having a space where this team can come together, where there’s peace and energy, really felt like mission-critical," said Mika Moser, chief operating officer of the Tennessee Justice Center. "This has been a hard season for a lot of our clients, but it’s also a great opportunity for us to engage with thousands of Tennesseans like me who want to lend our support to make Tennessee healthier."

WTVF Design for the new Tennessee Justice Center in Nashville.

This new space on Lafayette Street in the historic Cameron-Trimble neighborhood will be a tribute to the many people who have given what they could in hopes of helping Tennesseans move to a path of opportunity and well-being. It's an area known for fighting for racial and economic justice for 150 years.

Renovations for the new location are expected to be complete by next year.