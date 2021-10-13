Tennessee lawmaker to bike 100 miles to raise money for Waverly flood recovery

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Humphreys County community continues to recover from the deadly August flooding, one state senator is planning to join in on the recovery efforts.

State Senator Kerry Roberts (R - Springfield) announced on Tuesday he will bike 100 miles on October 31 to raise money and awareness for the Waverly flood victims.

"Waverly and Humphreys County have a special place in our hearts," said Sen. Roberts. "Dianne and I started visiting here soon after the new Senate districts were announced in 2012 and we were quickly adopted into the Humphreys County family. As the Governor and I toured Main Street the day after the flood, it was all I could do to hold back the tears. The ravaging effects of raging waters were beyond my imagination."

The ride will start in Springfield and end in Waverly, taking the lawmaker through Robertson, Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties.

Roberts is encouraging anyone to donate directly to the United Way of Humphreys County at PO Box 212, Waverly, Tennessee, 37185 or online by clicking here.