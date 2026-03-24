Tennessee lawmakers advance legislation limiting technology use for public elementary school students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require public elementary schools to prioritize traditional instruction over technology for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The legislation has already passed the Tennessee Senate. If it receives support on the House floor and gets the Governor's signature, it could pass into law as early as next week.

Initially, State Rep. Michelle Reneau (R-Signal Mountain) introduced a bill that took a harder stance, effectively banning technology altogether for public school students in grades kindergarten through five. "The teachers would really like to get back to real learning, because they don’t feel like it’s happening," Reneau said during committee debate in February.

The original proposal faced bipartisan pushback. "If we start taking that away from our young folks, then we’ll put them behind in society," State Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) said back in February.

"To me, that’s a local decision," State Rep. Chris Hurt (R-Halls) said back in February.

The bill was amended to state that school districts need to prioritize traditional-style instruction but can still use technology as long as it has a specific educational purpose. Under the amendment, students would not be allowed to log onto social media.

With the adjustments, the bill received a warmer reception Tuesday in the Education Committee.

"We’ve got to get back to the basics of pen, pencil, paper and learning how to write and spell," State Rep. Jay Reedy (R-Erin) said.

"My daughter graduated from high school in our public school system. She struggles with spelling," State Rep. Aron Maberry (R-Clarksville) said.

"I still do worry about technology not being there enough, but I certainly appreciate you trying to walk that line," State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said.

This comes as school districts across the state have spent millions of dollars ensuring students have laptops. For example, in Metro Schools alone, the district spent $18 million this year for laptops for both teachers and students.

I asked parents to share their voices on this issue and received a mixed response.

"The more screen time leads to anti-social kids. They don’t learn to socialize, to interact with others their age," Margie G. said.

"So the kids won’t learn the positive and useful aspects of technology -- but will spend hours on it at home playing frivolous games," Jo M. said.

"I’m a mama and a teacher. There needs to be a balance of both. It’s 2026, and technology will always be developing," Kelly C. said.

The bill advanced out of committee, ironically, using an electronic voting system displayed on a large screen.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.