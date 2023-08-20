Tennessee lawmakers begin special session on public safety Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday the Tennessee General Assembly will be back at the State Capitol for a special session on public safety.

After the Covenant School shooting, protesters were at the Capitol demanding more gun laws. Metro Police have set up mobile cameras ahead of the special session to prepare for the possibility of more protests.

The shooting happened in March in the middle of the regular legislative session. However, Republican lawmakers refused to take up any gun safety bills in response to the shooting during that time.

Republicans especially shot down a bill Governor Bill Lee proposed himself that would allow someone to ask a judge to remove firearms from someone who poses a threat to themselves or others. Whether it's known as a 'Red Flag law,' 'Extreme Risk law,' or an 'emergency order of protection,' state Republicans have made it clear they want nothing like it.

That is why Governor Bill Lee announced a special session to make legislators focus on gun safety. Earlier this month, ahead of the special session, Lee laid out his legislative priorities. They focused on mental health, including keeping more mental health professionals in Tennessee and promoting safe storage of guns.

Dozens of otherbills have been filed ahead of the session that would create more severe consequences around guns and require more safety measures in schools.

Activist groups who were seen protesting at the Capitol following the Covenant School shooting, including Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, and Every Town for Gun Safety, said what they are seeing so far is not enough.

They said the language doesn’t allow for a meaningful Extreme Risk law and the proposed bills do not significantly address gun violence. The groups plan to hold a press conference at the Cordell Hull building ahead of the session tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. expressing this concern.

The special session starts at 4 p.m. tomorrow and NewsChannel 5 will have coverage on what is happening both inside and outside the Capitol throughout.