Tennessee lawmakers consider English-only driver's tests. But could that deter economic investments?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate are considering legislation that would require driver's tests to be taken in English, but the two chambers remain far apart on the details.

House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said the push for English-only testing comes down to road safety. "If a sign says bridge out ahead or danger of any type, you should be able to understand just basic conversational English," Lamberth said.

Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, echoed that sentiment. "We're just saying, look, the rules of the road are the rules of the road, and we need to take it in English," Sexton said.

Under the House version of the bill, a person could take the driver's test in their native language the first time, but would receive a restricted license limiting driving hours to between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Overnight driving would only be permitted for travel to an educational institution, workplace, house of worship, childcare facility, or medical facility. After a year and a half, the individual would be required to retake the test in English without any assistance.

The Senate version takes a different approach. It would still allow a person to take the driver's test in their native language the first time, but they would receive an unrestricted license. After three years, the driver would be required to take the test in English without any assistance.

State Sen. Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) said in the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday that the more lenient Senate timeline is partly driven by the economic realities facing his region. "We spent all this money to get these companies to show up for Montgomery County," Powers said.

Powers described the diversity of his county's industrial base. "We in Montgomery County have a very diverse industrial park. There's a lot of Korean, a lot of German, a lot of Italian, a lot of Japanese," Powers said.

"I believe the largest investment that will ever be made in Tennessee is a French company coming in," added State Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville).

When I asked Rep. Lamberth whether the legislation could affect the state's ability to attract businesses, he was not concerned. "Not on my part, because look, we're one of the best places in the country and quite frankly in the world, to do business. We have low taxes and high freedom," Lamberth said.

Democrats made clear they oppose the idea entirely. "It's going to have a detrimental impact on local economies, job recruitment efforts and the like," said State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) who serves as House Democratic Caucus Chair.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) called on lawmakers to take a broader view. "We've got to turn away from this ideological stuff and really think about what makes sense in our state," Akbari said.

For the legislation to become law, it must pass in both chambers with identical wording. Negotiations between the House and Senate are ongoing.

Sexton acknowledged the two chambers still have work to do. "We'll work through it with them. I know they're in a different place. That happens," Sexton said. "That’s not the only bill we’re going to disagree on."

