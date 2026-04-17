Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to close primary elections and mandate party registration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a major change that could require voters to officially join a political party to participate in future primary elections.

Currently, Tennessee operates as an open primary state. Voters choose a Republican, Democratic, or general ballot at the precinct without officially registering with a party. While voters are required to pledge allegiance to the party whose ballot they select, and warning signs about crossover voting are posted in precincts, there is no requirement to officially join a party to vote in its primary.

State Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County) introduced a bill in 2025 to make Tennessee a closed primary state. "In order to vote in that primary, you would have to be registered with that party," Todd said during debate. "Just like we don’t allow members off the street or from the Exchange Club to go over to the Rotary Club to elect their slate of officers each year, this is the same principle. It’s a private organization."

Todd began the effort last year, but the bill ran into strong headwinds in the Senate, when no one would second the bill to be debated. However, the same Senate committee passed the bill this year, putting the measure back in play.

Both the House and Senate versions of the bill are currently in their respective Finance committees, but the two chambers are considering versions with key differences.

The House version of the bill would require registered voters who want to change their party affiliation to notify the county election commission in writing at least 90 days before the primary they wish to participate in.

The Senate version of the bill would allow voters to change their party affiliation during the standard voter registration period, with any changes received after the registration deadline processed after the election.

It is unclear if the legislation will receive final approval before lawmakers adjourn for the year. House Speaker Cameron Sexton expects adjournment to happen sometime next week.

The change would impact voters across the state, especially in counties where competitive action happens exclusively in the primary race. In Davidson County, not a single Republican qualified this year for the ballot, while in Lewis County, not a single Democrat qualified this year.

"If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Please," Jocelyn Fernandez, a Davidson County voter, said to us. "I don’t feel like you should limit our choices."

Rod Wright II argued dedicated primary voters will still participate regardless of the rules."I don’t think it matters that much," Wright said. "The people that are coming out today and other precincts, they want to vote. You couldn’t tell them anything else — they’re coming out to vote."

Ultimately, legislators will make the final decision on whether Tennessee primaries remain open or become closed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.