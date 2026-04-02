Tennessee lawmakers debate making Ten Commandments displays mandatory in the state's public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are divided over legislation that would place the Ten Commandments in public schools, with the House and Senate disagreeing on whether the displays should be optional or mandatory.

The House version of the bill, sponsored by State Rep. Michael Hale (R-Smithville), gives school districts the option to display the laws alongside other historical documents. The Senate's version would make the displays mandatory for all public schools.

Hale moved on Thursday to not concur with the Senate's amendment, citing a preference for local control. "You know, Chris, I’m very much a guy that believes in local authority and letting the locals decide. They know their people better than anybody," Hale said.

The legislation appears headed to a conference committee, where representatives from both chambers will gather to hash out the differences. "Look, I think at the end of the day, we’ll go to conference and see what comes out," Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossvile) said.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally argued for the Senate's mandatory approach. "Well, you get uniformity with what we did in the Senate," McNally said.

Democrats believe neither chamber's option is right for Tennessee.

"I think that religion has a place, and it’s simply not in schools," Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari said. "I say these things as a Christian, that I know if I actually followed the teachings of Christianity, I would not be putting these types of documents that are supposed to be sacred in a school building."

The commandments bill is not the only piece of legislation where the two chambers are on different pages.

On the Education Freedom Scholarship expansion, or vouchers, the Senate wants to fully double the program, while the House only wants 15,000 additional slots.

On a bill to require schools to track a student's immigration status, the Senate wants to go further and charge tuition for undocumented students in public schools.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.