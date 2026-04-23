Tennessee lawmakers pass deadly force, immigration and voucher bills on the final day of the session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are wrapping up their 2026 legislative session Thursday, passing final bills on deadly force, school vouchers, and immigration enforcement before the final gavel falls.

Deadly force to protect property

One of the final pieces of legislation passed includes a bill sponsored by State Rep. Kip Capley (R-Summertown) that allows Tennesseans to use deadly force to protect their property. "If someone is destroying your property, you can use lethal force to protect it," Capley said.

Capley explained the specific conditions under which the law applies. "The person must reasonably believe deadly force is reasonably necessary to prevent the others commission of arson, burglary, robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated cruelty to animals," Capley said.

Members of both parties expressed concerns about the legislation before it ultimately passed. "I do not think we should give people license to kill people over property," State Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) said.

"Not harming you in the sense they’re going to kill you, but if they’re stealing from you and your property or maybe they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time," State Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said.

Voucher Testing Requirements

Lawmakers also debated a bill that initially would have expanded the Education Savings Account voucher program, which impacts students in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties. On Wednesday, Speaker Cameron Sexton was unsure if the expansion had enough support.

"Well you never know, we’ll find out when we get to the floor," Sexton said.

By Thursday, the expansion portion was stripped from the bill. Instead, the legislation now allows private schools to give ESA students either the TCAP test or a national norm test. Currently, ESA students are required to take the TCAP.

"It does one thing, it just changes the testing requirements," Rep. William Slater said.

Democrats opposed the measure, arguing the change will make it difficult to measure student progress.

"You’d like to know how they’re measuring up to be able to compare apples to apples," Rep. John Ray Clemmons said.

Passing this bill aligns the Education Savings Account testing requirements with the state's other voucher program, Education Freedom Scholarships, which are available in all 95 counties.

287-G

A slew of immigration bills also generated controversy, including one that requires every sheriff in the state to enter into agreements with immigration officials by 2027.

The 287-g program allows sheriff's offices to partner with ICE to detain migrants at local jails. Dozens of counties currently participate voluntarily, but the new bill makes it a requirement. Departments could lose funding if they do not comply.

End of an era

The end of the session marks the end of an era for several lawmakers. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) is retiring after nearly 50 years at the Capitol. State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) who serves as House Republican Caucus Chair, is also calling it a legislative career. State Rep. Johnny Shaw (D-Bolivar) is also wrapping up his time on the hill. It is also Gov. Bill Lee’s final session as governor.

Also, Bobby Trotter, the House's longtime Chief Sergeant at Arms will retire after the end of this session. Trotter, along with two other sergeant-at-arms retiring with him, were honored Thursday on the House floor.

Both Republicans and Democrats will hold end-of-year news conferences once the final gavel falls. NewsChannel 5 will have a full recap of the session Friday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.