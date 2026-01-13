Tennessee lawmakers prepare immigration policy with White House collaboration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers are preparing to introduce up to nine immigration-focused bills when the state legislature reconvenes Tuesday, working directly with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to craft legislation aimed at making Tennessee a model for immigration enforcement.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said Republicans have been collaborating with the White House for months on an immigration package.

"I've been working with them and Stephen Miller for several months," Sexton said. "I think it will be more about transparency and other things in data -- it's a definite direction to going where no one else is going."

House Majority Leader William Lamberth said voters can expect multiple bills when the session begins.

"You're going to see a number of bills that are filed that are against illegal immigration," Lamberth said.

Miller has been credited as a driving force behind stricter ICE enforcement, recruitment and deployment policies, along with influencing administration positions on homeland security, law enforcement, foreign policy, trade and education.

The collaboration with Miller concerns Democratic lawmakers, including Tennessee Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons.

"This is a gentleman who's known for a lot of controversial legislation, a lot of discrimination and hate-type of policies," Clemmons said. "But it just stands at a stark contrast to the Democrats' agenda. Our agenda is coming straight from the people of Tennessee."

Clemmons said immigration is a federal issue. He explained that during a listening tour of 11 rural Tennessee towns, immigration never emerged as a top concern for residents.

"What was mentioned over and over were people scared to death of paying higher prices for their insurance premiums, for their school being underfunded, and for their roads being in the worst shape they've ever seen them," Clemmons said. "And increased costs of living."

The proposed legislation could directly affect undocumented residents living in Tennessee, though Republican lawmakers have not released specific details about the bills.

Advocacy groups are mobilizing opposition to the anticipated legislation. TIRRC Votes Executive Director Lisa Sherman Luna said the connection to Miller is particularly concerning because of his stance on eliminating even legal migration.

"So, as Tennesseans, we should be deeply alarmed that they are aligning themselves with this really extreme character who has evil desires for this country," Sherman Luna said.

TIRRC Votes and The ReMix Tennessee are organizing efforts to oppose the legislation when it comes before lawmakers.

"If people wanted to get involved, one of the best ways they can is to show up at the Capitol with us, listen to these legislators talk about these very harmful bills," said Ashley Warbington, a board member with The ReMix Tennessee.

