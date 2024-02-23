Tennessee lawmakers react to Alabama court's ruling impacting IVF

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ruling from a southern state court is sending shock waves across the country as it throws into question the future of in vitro fertilization, an option for many looking to start a family.

This week, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos used in IVF are considered children.

Now, several IVF clinics in Alabama are pausing operations, and lawmakers here are weighing in on implications in Tennessee. In a political environment where Republicans and Democrats are so often at odds, on the issue of IVF they appeared in agreement.

"I've had friends who've used in-vitro fertilization, and to me that's very pro-life to use in-vitro fertilization," said Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby. "I want to make sure we're pro-life all the way, and I don't know how pro-life that [court decision] was."

"The other side always seems to be pro-family," said Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville. "This is the least pro-family thing the Alabama Supreme Court could do."

And Governor Bill Lee spoke out too, though not taking as firm a stance when he was asked about it at a governor's forum put on by Politico.

"The issue is new, and I haven't looked at the particulars of that case, but generally I'm supportive of IVF," Lee said. "It's the next step in what we look at as policymakers. Another very difficult, emotional, personal issue."