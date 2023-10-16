Tennessee leading on 'comprehensive hemp policies' says part-owner of High Notes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2018, the U.S. government passed the Farm Bill, which allows hemp to be cultivated, allows it to cross state lines for commercial or other purposes, and removes restrictions on the sale, transport, or possession of hemp-derived products.

But despite that law, many Tennessee hemp-driven businesses have faced a challenge: there's no place to sell their products. High Notes Cannabis Bar and Lounge are helping to change that.

"I think the federal government should remove it from the control substance list," Criminal and Cannabis Attorney & part owner of High Notes Joey Fuso said.

As of July 1st, 2023, the Tennessee government established a 6% sales tax on hemp-derived cannabinoid products, along with the 7% state sales tax that is applied to it. "Tennessee really has the most comprehensive hemp policies in the country right now," Fuso said, "and we're really embracing this industry.

A hemp-derived cannabinoid is a cannabinoid that contains delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or an isomer-derived cannabinoid that has a concentration of one-tenth of one percent. This is the legal amount of cultivation of hemp you can sell in Tennessee.

However, any cannabis sativa that has a greater amount of 0.3% THC is illegal in the state.

Laws are still in the process of being created for packaging, testing, and milligram (MG) limits that will come into place.

High Notes is in midtown on Demonbruan Street right above DawgHouse Saloon.