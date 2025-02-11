Tennessee LGBTQ+ advocates rally together for 'Advancing Equality Day on the Hill'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several pieces of legislation introduced this session have raised eyebrows among LGBTQ+ advocates. On Tuesday, they met with lawmakers to share those concerns.

Some of this proposed legislation has a Williamson County transgender student very concerned, and they’re hoping to change some lawmakers’ minds.

Hayden has identified as a transgender man for five years.

"Going through school has been pretty tough," Hayden said.

The Williamson County sophomore student joined LGBTQ+ advocates and the Tennessee Equality Project on the Hill to discuss what they call "Slate of Hate" bills—ones they claim unfairly target them and their allies.

The two bills most concerning to Hayden include SB 0937, which would protect people who refuse to use preferred names or pronouns from legal consequences and allow lawsuits against employers and schools that enforce such policies without parental consent for minors.

"This bill being implemented or passed will effectively erase another safe space for students," Hayden said. "Without safe spaces and places to express, LGBTQ youth such as myself feel as though we're being erased from existence."

Another bill, House Bill 64, would require all residential educational programs in the state, like private schools, to have separate restrooms, changing areas, and showers based on a person’s biological sex at birth, not gender identity. The bill passed a subcommittee on Tuesday.

Tennessee Pride Chamber of Commerce executive director Dr. Stephanie Mahnke thinks the bill is vague and worries it could impact the state's ability to recruit businesses.

"It's getting harder as these bills come out, and we're losing those tourism dollars and conventions coming here," Mahnke said.

Advocates know they have an uphill battle but said they will continue pushing lawmakers.

"It's important to express yourself. Especially now," Hayden said.

Public schools in Tennessee already have a law in place that requires students to use restrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex.

Find the full list of of bills the Tennessee Equality Project is monitoring by tapping here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com