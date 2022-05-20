Tennessee man dies on Nickajack lake after boat takes on water

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boating incident that led to 24-year-old Ronnie Golston drowning in Nickajack Lake Thursday night.

Gholston was bow-fishing with two other men Thurday night when their 15-foot Lowe fishing boat started to take on water. The three men jumped into the water to swim to shore. As they swam, two men in the group observed that Gholston was no longer communicating with them.

TWRA says Gholston was found in over forty feet of water after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

His body was transported to the Davidson County Forensics Center. TWRA says the incident remains under investigation and there is no further information.