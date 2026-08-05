Tennessee man indicted on 22 counts for posting threats to kill public officials on TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man was indicted Tuesday on 22 counts for making threats to kill public officials, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Garry Lee Williams of Knoxville allegedly posted threats on TikTok from January through April 2026, according to the indictment. The indictment alleges that Williams made separate threats to murder President Donald Trump, a member of Trump's family, FBI Director Kash Patel, the Knox County Sheriff, the Chief of the Knoxville Police Department, as well as Williams' own family members.
If Williams is convicted, he faces 145 years in prison.
Williams pleaded not guilty and will remain in jail pending his trial on October 6.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
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