Tennessee man shot during Clarksville police encounter has died

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who was shot during an encounter with police has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a statement that 33-year-old Andre Luiz Snyder died Saturday, two days after being shot when Clarksville police responded to a report of a suicidal male.

Officials say officers arrived at a residence early Thursday and found Snyder in the backyard.

The bureau said that Snyder fired a weapon as officers interacted with him and officers fired in response.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was continuing to investigate the shooting.