Tennessee man shot during Clarksville police encounter has died

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 13:36:06-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who was shot during an encounter with police has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a statement that 33-year-old Andre Luiz Snyder died Saturday, two days after being shot when Clarksville police responded to a report of a suicidal male.

Officials say officers arrived at a residence early Thursday and found Snyder in the backyard.

The bureau said that Snyder fired a weapon as officers interacted with him and officers fired in response.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was continuing to investigate the shooting.

