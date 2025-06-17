Tennessee man starts new career journey as a TDOC correctional officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has graduated its largest class of correctional officers since 2020, with 111 cadets completing Basic Correctional Officer Training.

This milestone comes as the state agency, which runs 10 facilities, continues efforts to address staffing challenges through improved benefits, higher salaries, and sign-on bonuses.

20-year-old Dylan Shouse, who also owns a donut shop, is among the recent graduates looking to make a difference in his new career.

"I was just putting food in front of people. If anything, I was making them worse off. So I wanted to be a correctional officer to try and improve the lives of others," Shouse said.

The department has been working to attract more candidates to careers in corrections for several years, with recent efforts showing positive results.

Heather Stanford, assistant commissioner for human resources and staff development, said the agency has made significant progress in addressing vacancies.

"We've really spent two years with a new leadership team traveling the state, meeting with officers and leadership, and getting their feedback," Stanford said.

Currently, there are 485 officer vacancies statewide, down from more than 700 two years ago.

"We've seen a 4% drop in turnover of officers. From '23 to '24, this year that number is tracking around 13%," Stanford said.

TDOC has implemented several initiatives to improve recruitment and retention, including safety enhancements, equipment upgrades, salary increases, and sign-on bonuses.

For new officers like Shouse, the job represents an opportunity to have a positive impact.

"As an officer, I think the best thing I can do is just be respectful and kind and courteous to them," Shouse said.

The department also offers benefits like a tuition fee waiver program, which Shouse hopes will allow him to return to college.

Those interested in becoming a correctional officer can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.