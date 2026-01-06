Tennessee mayors urge governor to reconsider Summer EBT program for 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As families across Tennessee work toward healthier eating resolutions this new year, many face a harsh reality: grocery choices often come down to cost.

For low-income families, the Summer EBT program provided crucial support in 2024. It offered $120 to help bridge the gap when school meals were not available during the summer.

Tennessee has not submitted a plan to participate in Summer EBT for 2026, leaving families uncertain about summer food assistance once again. The state did not accept the funding in 2025 either.

A coalition of 40 county mayors is urging Governor Bill Lee to reconsider, including mayors from Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Fentress, Franklin, Grundy, Jackson, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Pickett, Smith, Stewart, Trousdale, Van Buren, White, and Wilson counties

When Tennessee participated in the program in 2024, families in all 95 counties across the state were assisted. The Tennessee Justice Center shared a letter from the mayors highlighting the program's broad reach. In contrast, the state-run program, Tennessee Summer Nutrition Initiative, which replaced Summer EBT in 2025, only served children in remote areas of 15 counties.

When I reviewed correspondence with the governor's office about Summer EBT from December 2024, a spokeswoman for Lee wrote that the federal government had pushed more administrative costs onto states. The administration also cited other food assistance options available to families as reasons for choosing not to participate.

While the governor's office missed the early deadline for 2026 participation, finalized state plans are due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by February 15. A spokesperson for the governor said Lee's FY27 budget proposal will include further investments in Tennessee's existing summer food assistance programs, which she said effectively reach underserved families while stewarding taxpayer dollars responsibly.

