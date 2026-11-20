NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A DeKalb County mother says cameras in self-contained special education classrooms would protect nonverbal students like her son and shield teachers from false accusations. For one Tennessee mother, sending her son to school comes with added fear.

Five-year-old Charles is autistic and non-speaking, which means he can't always tell his mother if something happens at school. That reality is why Kayla Derrick is pushing for what she calls "Charlie's Law" — the Student and Teacher Safety Act — which would add cameras in special education classrooms.

"My son is what made me advocate for cameras in special needs classrooms because he's nonverbal, and I live the reality of sending him to school every day and never hearing anything about it," Derrick said.

The words on Kayla's shirt — "I will speak for you. I will fight for you. I will advocate for you, so that one day you can do it on your own." — are the reason she's fighting for her son.

"He's very sweet. He doesn't communicate with words. He's still learning his AAC," Derrick said.

It's an issue gaining attention nationwide. Louisiana and West Virginia require cameras in self-contained special education classrooms, while Alabama has a more limited requirement. Kentucky lawmakers introduced a similar proposal in March 2026. Tennessee lawmakers have also considered proposals in both 2025 and 2026.

"I've had meaningful conversations with several senators, several state reps, so I'm hopeful that it can get passed in Tennessee," Derrick said.

Derrick says the cameras aren't just about protecting students. They could also protect teachers from false accusations.

"I've had some teachers worry about micromanaging, but that's not what this is about. This is not about watching your every move. It's not about, you know, nitpicking everything you do," Derrick said.

She says safeguards shouldn't have to wait until a child is hurt.

"I don't want to have a bill that has to wait on an injury or have to wait on a threat. Safeguards should be in place before an injury or something like that happens," Derrick said.

Derrick says last session, cost and privacy were concerns when it came to the last bill. She says there's no cost when it comes to children's safety. But she says she can't do it alone.

"I'm hoping that I can get support from senators, representatives, disability advocates, parents, teachers, school boards, everybody. I want everybody working together," Derrick said.

For Derrick, this fight is about making sure children like Charles have someone looking out for them — even when they can't speak up for themselves.

"I think it's a win-win for everybody," Derrick said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.