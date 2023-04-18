Tennessee 'Moral Monday Rally' draws hundreds to the capitol for gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The demands for gun reform echoed through the streets of downtown Nashville.

Since The Covenant School shooting, there have been several rallies at the state house are asking lawmakers to do something.

The Tennessee Moral Monday Rally was a call on those in the legislature to repent or resign.

"For you lawmakers, GOP, Bill Lee and Cameron Sexton you better get ready. At 22 years old, me, my friend and my community are coming for that house," said a Vanderbilt University student.

Bishop William J. Barber II, Tennessee and national faith leaders and people of all ages, races and beliefs came together to plead for gun safety reform in Tennessee. They marched from McKendree United Methodist Church downtown with pallbearers carrying six empty caskets to symbolize the six victims of The Covenant School Shooting.

Supporters held a rally at Legislative Plaza before going through security to speak to lawmakers inside the Tennessee state capitol.

Sarah Shoop-Neumann understands the pain of gun violence.

"They’re going resume classes tomorrow and those kids and those kids don’t get to resume classes feeling safe."

Shoop-Neumann has a son who attends The Covenant School and was there during the shooting.

"Bullets were flying through those third-grade classrooms, if they wouldn't have them in the right spot those kids wouldn't be here."

Shoop-Neumann was among the hundreds in the crowd and one who chose to speak directly to lawmakers.

"For my son," she said. "I have to fight for him, for the lives we lost for him to be able to back into that school."

She is thankful her son survived but she still lost members of her Covenant family.

"I really miss Katherine. We miss all of them. They really know everybody. Mr. Mike was the custodian and my son told me, Mommy Mr. Mike made my room perfect and nice every day."

Shoop-Neumann hopes her voice doesn't just move hearts but moves responsible gun legislation into law.

And if not, these supporters say they'll be at the Tennessee capitol every day until some change is made.

The Tennessee Moral Monday gathering comes just a week before the Moral Monday 10-Year Anniversary and Recommitment Rally at the State Capitol in Raleigh, North Carolina.