Tennessee murder case solved after police kill truck driver during hostage situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Middle Tennessee family found out this week that a man killed in a hostage situation was also the same man who murdered their loved one.

In early November, Michelle Tayse's body was found on Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania. The Nashville mother died from stab wounds, according to a coroner.

At the time, we talked to her grieving family, and they shared family photos. They said it had been traumatic for them.

Then on Nov. 30, police in Indianapolis responded to a hostage situation. In a 911 call, a McDonald’s customer told an employee they heard someone screaming inside a truck.

Police surrounded the semi-truck. The driver wasn't cooperating with commands, according to body camera footage.

"I’ve got a knife to her throat," he said to police.

Since the hostage was being held at knife-point, police made entry as seen in the video edited by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

An officer shot and killed Lamont Bland and rescued the hostage, who was injured. She told police on scene that she was dragged into the truck, held for hours against her will, and beaten.

This year, DNA found in this same truck was traced back to Tayse. They tracked Bland's GPS, and it matched up. They believed Bland killed Tayse and dumped her body, according to Todd Bingman, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

It’s unclear if there could be more victims.

I left messages with several police departments to see if it’s under investigation.