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Tennessee nonprofit combines aviation and humanitarian aid to help disaster victims and healthcare access

The nonprofit flew 1,300 pounds of supplies to the Florida Panhandle and aims to connect millions of Americans who lack transportation to medical care.
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CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Tennessee-based nonprofit is using aviation to deliver disaster relief and expand healthcare access to underserved communities.

Props for a Purpose is a humanitarian aviation nonprofit whose founder said a high school video game sparked his passion for flying — a passion he has since turned into a mission to help people.

Watch the full story from photojournalist Justice Kennedy in the video player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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