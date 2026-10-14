Tennessee nonprofit combines aviation and humanitarian aid to help disaster victims and healthcare access

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Tennessee-based nonprofit is using aviation to deliver disaster relief and expand healthcare access to underserved communities.

Props for a Purpose is a humanitarian aviation nonprofit whose founder said a high school video game sparked his passion for flying — a passion he has since turned into a mission to help people.

Watch the full story from photojournalist Justice Kennedy in the video player above.

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