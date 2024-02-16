Tennessee parents can finally know what their fourth graders need to do to move to the next grade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State School Board approved a formula that would let fourth grade families know how much their children have to improve to go onto the fifth grade.

A bit lesser known than its larger counterpart, some fourth graders could face retention if they do not hit a certain benchmark on state testing for English and reading. Around 12,000 fourth graders are at risk statewide, more than 1,000 in Nashville schools.

This comes from the actual Third Grade Retention law, which was put into effect in 2023. Thousands of kids across Middle Tennessee participated in reading camps and tutoring while in fourth grade with the hopes of showing enough improvement to move to fifth grade.

State school board members said they would rather approve a formula they didn't like than provide zero to clarity to school districts and administrators this close to the TCAP test.

How were kids scrutinized in third grade?

Under Tennessee's controversial Third Grade Retention Law, if a student underperforms in the Reading/Language Arts portion of the TCAP test, they have three options. They can:



Go to one of the state's summer reading camps. Sign up for tutoring during the fourth grade. Appeal the decision.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Education told NewsChannel 5 if a child received a successful appeal, they shouldn't have to meet fourth grade achievement standards.

What is the formula?

The proposed formula is a little hard to follow. Essentially, the state takes your child's third grade TCAP score, compare it to test scores of other students with similar testing history and come up with a number.

That number is subtracted by 50% and divided by eight. That's supposed to represent academic progress from third grade into high school.

That final number will determine how many percentage points your child's fourth grade test score needs to improve.

The formula is worked out below for you to see.

WTVF

What you can do as a parent

NewsChannel 5 reached out to 10 districts in Middle Tennessee before this vote.

Their advice?

Keep communicating with the local district — teachers, principal, school board members and superintendent. State officials said all information will come on a localized level, and that it will not come directly from the Tennessee Department of Education.

How you can share your story

We understand getting through this process might feel overbearing.

If you hit snags or want to share your journey through this retention, we are here to listen, and we do want to hear from you.

You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

If you have questions about fourth grade retention, email emily.west@newschannel5.com.