Tennessee parks offering romantic Valentine's Day dinners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Love is in the air at Tennessee’s state parks!

Restaurants at seven parks across the state are offering romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day. The three-and-four-course meals range in price from $55.95 to $99.95 per couple.

The participating parks are Fall Creek Falls, Henry Horton State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Pickwick Landing, Natchez Trace State Park, Paris Landing, and Montgomery Bell State Park.

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls is offering a lunch as well as dinner. And Montgomery Bell State Park is offering three separate dinners on Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Several of the parks require advance reservations. More information is available at tnstateparks.com.