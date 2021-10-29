Tennessee Poison Center: Odds of children receiving 'poisoned' Halloween candy are low

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For generations, the thought of “poisoned Halloween candy” has brought fear and anxiety to many.

The Tennessee Poison Center reports it’s not common to receive tainted candy, but it could happen.

There is not enough evidence to make a conclusion one way or another on what the risk for toxin ingestion might be in Halloween candy.

They say most incidents are not random Halloween happenings. It’s a mix of urban legend, hoaxes and intentional harm that the perpetrator masks behind Halloween.

Dr. Nena Bowman’s biggest piece of advice would be if you have time, look through your child’s candy to make sure packages aren't open and make sure there's nothing abnormal about it.

It’s a good idea to avoid consuming any candy that is not in its original packaging or that has obvious defects in the packaging or wrapper.

She said it’s far more common that kids could get their hands on drugs or medications.

Dr. Bowman said some of these THC and Delta-8 products can be given out to children by accident.

"Kids have a much more dramatic response to marijuana and marijuana-like compounds whenever they're exposed. A lot of that has to do with their brains aren't finished developing and they're very different from adult brains. So, while an adult could eat much more of a THC marijuana or marijuana like compound, kids just don't tolerate it very well,” said Tennessee Poison Center’s Managing Director Dr. Nena Bowman.

If you do suspect your child has eaten a THC product, Dr. Bowman said call the poison center if your child doesn’t need medical assistance right away.

They’re free and open 24/7. Their number is 1-800-222-1222.