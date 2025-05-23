Tennessee pouring millions into tech schools as businesses desperately hunt for skilled workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As businesses continue to choose Tennessee for new operations, state leaders are focusing on technical education to fill the growing demand for skilled workers.

TCAT Nashville, one of Tennessee's Colleges of Applied Technology, is undergoing a $95 million overhaul to expand its capacity to train students for in-demand jobs.

"One of the great things about TCAT is we believe in getting in the shop," said Nathan Garrett, TCAT Nashville President. "And to learn a trade, you've got to be able to use these two things right here," he continued, referring to hands-on skills.

The state-run technical college trains students for in-demand careers in under 20 months, with job placement as the primary goal.

"When you get done with this program, you're absolutely ready for a career," Garrett said.

Workforce challenges face employers across the region and industries and that is top of mind at the campus.

"Like anywhere in the country, the supply and demand is skewed. So there's a big demand out there for blue-collar trades and the supply is not there," Garrett said.

The significant investment in TCAT Nashville aims to address this imbalance.

When I recently raised concerns that industries are struggling to hire people, such as emergency services and childcare, Governor Bill Lee pointed to this project as part of the solution.

"It's why we've invested so much in vocational, technical, and agricultural education through the GIVE Act. It's why we put so much fundamental investments in TCATS. We have to give young people pathways of opportunity so they can become workers for these small businesses all across our state," Gov. Bill Lee said in response.

A new building for healthcare training will be completed by January of 2026. The Allied Health building will be where future students in programs like practical nursing, dental assisting, and EMT training will gain the hands-on experience they need to get a job.

In recent years, TCAT Nashville also unveiled a state-of-the-art diesel shop, which the college's president says prospective students find impressive.

"When you see the prospective students walk into the diesel shop, their eyes get real big because it looks so professional, so industry driven," Garrett said.

The college is also making multi-million dollar improvements to satellite campuses in Portland and Springfield.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.