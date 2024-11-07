Tennessee public schools won't receive less money over vouchers, lawmakers clarify

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been less than 48 hours, and lawmakers are already making a clarification on the voucher legislation filed on Wednesday for Tennessee schools.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson introduced the legislation dubbed the Education Freedom Act of 2025. The 11-page bill has provisions for school choice and public schools all in one package after a highly contentious 2024 session led to no compromise on the initiative.

Both Johnson and Gov. Lee talked about a key piece of the legislation — the formula that calculates money for public schools.

Every year, state funding for schools is determined by enrollment. In this plan, lawmakers wrote funding wouldn't decrease if enrollment dipped for school districts if students and their families instead enrolled at a private school with a voucher.

Gov. Lee said that would remain intact in perpetuity. Sen. Johnson said it would last only for the 2025-2026 year.

Sen. Johnson's office clarified to NewsChannel 5 on Thursday afternoon that the governor's interpretation was correct, meaning no dip in enrollment for any district will affect its overall state funding for school years to come.

The state is planning to offer 20,000 vouchers if the legislation is passed in 2025. Those vouchers are around $7,000 per student, per year.

