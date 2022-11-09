Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue enclaves

The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee took home the win over his Democrat opponent Dr. Jason Martin.

A lot of eyes were on Tennessee's 5th Congressional District where Republican Andy Ogles took home the win over Democrat Heidi Campbell. They both had their eyes set on taking over long-term Democrat Jim Cooper’s redistricted seat in Congress.

Prior to the election, GOP lawmakers in the state re-drew the boundaries of the district which divided Nashville into three separate ones.

Ogles won by a landslide in the redrawn district, as did his Republican counterparts in the 6th and 7th district.

While those newly drawn districts aided a Republican sweep in Middle Tennessee, it also brought more Democratic voters into solidly red districts, changing the dynamics in those races.

"In their last two elections, they both got close to 70 percent vote for re-election. Now they’re going through their third term and won. They won the third term, but those numbers are down substantially from past elections. It may be a concern going forward if demographics in those areas change further," NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan said.

Nolan said more migration to Nashville's suburbs could turn the 6th and 7th districts bluer over time.

With the wins on Tuesday, eight out of the nine Congressional districts are controlled by Republicans.

The only Democrat in the U.S. House from Tennessee is Steve Cohen from the Memphis area.