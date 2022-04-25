Tennessee Renaissance Festival to open in May

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — In two more weekends, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival will open its gates in a rural enclave in Williamson County. This will mark the 36th annual presentation of the event.

However, for the first time in its history, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation department will host the Fest.

The original founders, the Freeman family, approached the county about selling to preserve the land as park property. The county accepted the offer and bought the land as well as the rights to the festival to ensure the longevity of the event.

The campus — now known as Castle Park and the Village of Covington Glen — will transform back into the 16th Century starting May 7. Attendees can choose to come any weekend in May plus Memorial Day.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children, but a Festival Pass for all nine days costs $125. Kids 5 and younger are admitted for free.

For detailed information on this year’s festival and to purchase tickets, visit the Ren Fest website.