Williamson County now operating the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

TRIUNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival is just one month away, but this year will usher in some changes.

﻿The Williamson County Parks and Recreation will be operating over the Tennessee Renaissance Festival for the first time and more than 35 years. The Freeman's were the primary operators from the beginning.

The Freeman's donated this festival to Williamson County.

The festival is a business that has copyrights, and now the county has a contract with the Freeman's that allows them to continue to be a part of it for the next 10 years.

Hampton says the Freeman’s will be consultants and they will also have some vending rights.

Willamson County Parks and Rec director Gordon Hampton said fans will enjoy everything from jousting, a pirate show, knighting ceremonies, a marketplace, rides and food.

It's a journey back in time to a 16th century English village. Since the late 1980s people from across the country visited the grounds of Castle Gwynn in Triune.

"This event is so unique in that yet allows people maybe the one and only chance in the state of Tennessee to appear out in public in some of the costumes and the alternative personas that some of these people have."

Hampton said not much will change but there will be no alcohol.

"With the Tennessee Renaissance Festival now being a county event, Williamson County government doesn't coordinate the selling of or serving of alcohol at county events."

Hampton said he doesn't see this stopping families from showing up in large numbers.

"Because it's so unique, and there's only one opportunity in Tennessee each year to dress and become a part of the 14th and 15th century I think they're going to be here regardless."

To learn more about the rules or purchase tickets, visit the Tennessee Renaissance Festival website.

RUN DATES FOR THE FESTIVAL

