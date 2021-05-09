Tennessee Renaissance Festival returns after being canceled last year because of the pandemic

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s opening weekend for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.

After being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival returns!

Take a journey back in time, to a 16th century English village. You can enjoy jousting, a pirate show, knighting ceremonies, marketplace, rides and food!

"It's like a walk back in time," said Mike Freeman, founder of Tennessee Renaissance Festival, "Instead of a burger and a hot dog, you get a turkey leg.

It’s on the grounds of castle Gwynn in Arrington and has a little bit of everything for everyone.

There are some changes because the festival is during the pandemic. For instance, you’re encouraged to socially distance and you have to wear a mask.

A one day pass ticket for adults is $25 and only $10 for children!

You can visit the castle and enjoy the festivities every weekend during the month of May and Memorial Day. For more information click here.

