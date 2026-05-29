Tennessee Rep. Vincent Dixie launches campaign for Congress in newly drawn 7th District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Vincent Dixie launched his campaign Thursday for the state's newly drawn 7th Congressional District, vowing to organize everyday people to stand up against voter suppression and rising costs.

Dixie has represented District 54 in the Tennessee House since 2018, focusing on health, education and justice reform. He said his campaign will focus on voting rights and issues affecting working families.

In a campaign announcement, Dixie criticized Tennessee’s redistricting process, arguing the new maps weaken Black voting power and divide communities.

“They only redraw the maps to divide communities, weaken Black voting power, and silence people they don't want represented in Washington,” Dixie said.

The Nashville Democrat highlighted his background as a small business owner and pointed to legislative efforts including suspending the grocery tax and the creation of advanced placement classes for overlooked students.

"I've worked the fast food line, the bank counter and I built businesses from the ground up," Dixie said. "Working families are tired. Tired of struggling just to get by. Tired of watching the powerful rewrite the rules. Tired of being told to feel powerless. We cannot give in to despair, we have to step up and fight back."

The newly drawn 7th Congressional District includes a portion of Nashville and extends slightly further east. On the Republican side, incumbent Matt Van Epps of Nashville is running unopposed in his party. Dixie will face fellow Democrats Darden Copeland, a Nashville political consultant; Saletta Holloway of Nashville; and Joshua Warren Sales of Pegram in the Aug. 6 primary. The general election is set for Nov. 3, 2026.