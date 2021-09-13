Tennessee reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 15,411 new cases reported in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 15,411 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 10 alone, making it the worst day the state has seen in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, the state saw the highest number of new COVID cases reported in one week with 66,707 new cases.

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations are showing a slight downturn, but pediatric cases are again rising.

The state also reported 3,592 new COVID-19 cases among all children (ages 0-18), making it the worst day of the pandemic for children so far.

Click here to view the state's full COVID-19 dashboard.